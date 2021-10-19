Lee Bowyer opens up on Troy Deeney’s situation at Birmingham City

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed summer signing Troy Deeney has been in top form in training since being left out in the cold as an unused substitute against West Bromwich Albion on Friday, speaking candidly about the forward to Birmingham Live.

The 33-year-old Birmingham fan has endured a tough start to life at St Andrew’s considering the hype surrounding his signature, scoring just once from the penalty spot and possibly experiencing the lowest point of his career in the West Midlands so far when he was left on the bench in favour of others in the West Midlands derby last week.

This hype was well-justified, having scored seven times in just 19 second-tier appearances last term and playing a big part in Watford’s two promotions to the Premier League before the mutual termination of his contract in August.

After acknowledging his playing time would be limited in the top flight by the arrivals of the likes of Emmanuel Denis and Josh King, the striker and the Hertfordshire side secured an amicable divorce and he arrived at the Blues on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window.

Joining on a two-year contract, he was expected to hit the ground running back in his home city, but it hasn’t exactly worked out that way for the 33-year-old.

In this afternoon’s press conference ahead of tomorrow night’s clash against Huddersfield Town, Blues boss Bowyer opened up on the experienced forward’s current predicament, his start to life at Birmingham and his recent form in training.

He said to Birmingham Live: “There’s nothing wrong with me or Troy.

“He has trained really well the last 48 hours, last two days he has been very good.

“I felt a couple of weeks, ten days ago, he was trying too hard, all the weight and pressure of coming here and the expectation. I felt like he was struggling a little bit.

“I have been in that position. I have gone to the team I supported as a kid and you try too hard. I felt that Troy was trying a little bit too hard at times.

“So I spoke to him and I said ‘Look, just do what you are good at, hold the ball up and get in the box’. The last few days he has done that really well.

“Plus fitness, he was lacking a bit of fitness, he hadn’t played many minutes, it’s difficult. The minutes and the combination of the pressure coming to your boyhoood club.”

The Verdict:

It’s been a tough spell for Deeney and even though he’s 33 now, anyone would feel under pressure with the weight of expectation that came with his arrival.

You can’t blame him for trying too hard in training at a new club, especially one he supports, and you also have to consider the fact he hasn’t had to settle into a new club for over a decade because of his long spell with the Hornets.

But his recent form in training sounds promising. It’s a whole different kettle of fish translating that to a match situation, but small steps will be required for the 33-year-old to get into form and in the last couple of days, he seems to have progressed well.

Credit has to go to manager Bowyer for taking him aside and managing him well – and hopefully Deeney can repay him by getting in and amongst the goals.

A start may be on the cards if the former’s recent quotes are anything to go by – and for a side that desperately need goals – you can sure bet on the former Watford man to step up.