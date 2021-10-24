Lee Bowyer opens up on reasons behind significant Birmingham City decision in Swansea win

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that he elected to hand Troy Deeney the captaincy against Swansea City to try and give him an extra edge to spark a performance from the forward.

Deeney was a marquee addition for the Blues during the summer transfer window. It was hoped that the boyhood Birmingham supporter could hit the ground running and become an instant hit at St Andrews.

However, Deeney has found life more difficult in the opening months of his Birmingham career than he would have been hoping for. The forward had managed to register just one league goal in his opening seven appearances and had spent some time on the bench more recently.

In a bid to end Birmingham’s winless run and goal drought in the Championship, Bowyer restored Deeney to the starting line-up against Swansea. The 33-year-old was also handed the captaincy for the game and replaced Marc Roberts in that role.

That worked out well for Birmingham as Deeney managed to fire home his second goal of the campaign and delivered a much-improved display to help the Blues secure a 2-1 win.

Speaking to Birmingham Live following the win against Swansea, Bowyer revealed he decided to hand Deeney the captaincy to try and give him a new spark to ignite his best form.

He said: “It was between him and Robbo it was a difficult decision but I know what it’s like to play for your boyhood club.

“For him to captain his boyhood club, I know that would mean a lot to him. I know he is a leader anyway, a winner, a fighter. I believe it was the right decision to make.

I try not to make big deals out of things like that, I didn’t even tell him. Someone else would have told him. I don’t want to put more pressure on him so I have left him out a little bit.

“There’s so much pressure, I have been in this situation. You are going to play for your boyhood club, you want to show everyone how good and amazing you are.

“Then sometimes you can go the other way because you try too hard but this week in training he has been excellent, a little bit sharper. Maybe that weight off his shoulders has been lifted.

“He deserved to be captain because he is a leader, a winner all those things, and I know it might mean the world and give him and us as a team that little bit more of an edge. And it paid off.”

The verdict

This was a fantastic piece of man-management by Bowyer and one that really paid off for the Blues because it managed to spark more life out of Deeney and got him playing with that extra 10% that he needed to improve his form.

You can understand why Deeney has perhaps been struggling to handle the pressure and expectation of delivering for his boyhood club so far since his arrival at St Andrews.

However, Deeney is not the type of player that was going to allow that pressure to overcome him and he showed the quality that everyone knows he possesses against Swansea on Saturday.

Deeney is a natural leader on the pitch and the captaincy is something that he was always going to be well suited for at Birmingham.

Having found a way to get the best out of Deeney, Bowyer will now need to make sure that the 33-year-old gets plenty of service in the coming games because he could now go on a scoring run if his confidence is kept high.