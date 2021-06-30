Birmingham City
Lee Bowyer opens up on Birmingham’s discussions over agreement with midfielder
Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has suggested that the door may no longer be open for midfielder Alen Halilovic to sign a new contract with the club.
Halilovic joined Birmingham on a deal until the summer of 2021 last November, having been a free agent following his departure from AC Milan.
The midfielder went on to score once in 17 league appearances for the Blues, and impressed with his performances, so much so that he was offered a new contract by the club at the end of the season.
However, no deal has yet been announced, and it seems Bowyer believes that the chances of such an agreement happening are dropping.
Speaking about the situation regarding Halilovic’s future, the Blues boss told The Birmingham Mail: “I believe if a player wants to come to you and they want to play for the club – obviously the money side of it, they have got a short career, I understand that.
“But I want people to come and play for us because they want to. ‘Yes, I want to play for Birmingham City’.“Then the money side should come second to a certain extent. If we offered him a silly contract I’d say ‘OK, fair enough’. But we didn’t. So would the door be open? I don’t know.”