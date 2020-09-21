Lee Bowyer offers update as Charlton Athletic transfer saga rolls on

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that the club have fielded another offer below their valuation of goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

Phillips was part of the Charlton squad that won promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, with the goalkeeper then ever-present in the second-tier last season.

Ultimately, despite the impressive form of Phillips in goal, Charlton didn’t survive their first season back in the Championship and with the 25-year-old’s deal beginning to run down, he’s attracting interest from elsewhere.

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly amongst the Championship clubs keen, but as yet there’s been no offer accepted at Charlton, with Bowyer continuing to provide updates.

Bowyer told London News Online: “Someone made an enquiry about him but the figures they were talking – it was just a conversation between Steve [Gallen, director of football] and someone – were not enough.

“We’ll see if that changes. I’ve spoken to his agent and told him the situation and what is going on with Bournemouth, it’s up to them.

“We’ve offered him a three-year deal, or whatever it was, and he turned it down. He said: ‘No, I want to leave and I’ll wait it out if I have to’.”

Charlton have knuckled down without Phillips in their side, with Ben Amos taking over the gloves at the Valley.

Bowyer oversaw a promising opening day victory, but Charlton optimism was levelled out over the weekend as Doncaster Rovers beat the Addicks 3-1 in League One.

The Verdict

Phillips remains a Charlton player and the saga rolls on after this unnamed approach.

Bournemouth might well eventually offer what Charlton want, but they’ve got their own goalkeeper to shift out before anything there can materialise there.

It’s tough on Bowyer to have to keep fielding these questions and the sooner the saga is wrapped up, the better.

Charlton have so much other uncertainty surrounding them at the moment, they don’t need this too.

