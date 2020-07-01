Lee Bowyer offers fresh view on Charlton Athletic situation surrounding Lyle Taylor

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has been discussing Lyle Taylor’s departure from the club, with the striker, plus Chris Solly and David Davis, now out of contract at The Valley.

The delayed conclusion of the Championship season meant that a number of Bowyer’s players would be out of contract by the time the campaign would be concluded.

And, because of that, a number of senior Charlton players, including talisman Taylor, would depart the club after refusing to see out the season with the Addicks.

Bowyer admitted that stance hurt him and he felt his players should’ve started what they finished in 2019/20. However, he’s now moved on and is looking forwards.

“I was hurt, but it is one of them situations,” Bowyer said, as quoted on talkSPORT. “It’s a difficult situation for all the players, they all had their reasons why they didn’t want to play.

“Did I understand it? Yes, I did to a certain extent. Did it hurt? Of course it did because I believe that once you start something, you finish it.

“They made their decision and we’ve moved on from that. I’m not really bothered about that anymore. Once that was dealt with, I moved on very quickly.”

Since the football season restarted, Charlton have done well without the likes of Taylor.

Bowyer’s men have produced important wins over Hull City and Queens Park Rangers, whilst last night they picked up a battling point on the back of a goalless draw with Cardiff City.

The Verdict

The situation with Taylor, in particular, was frustrating for Charlton and when you learned that Bowyer would be going without their top goalscorer for the run-in, you expected them to be in real relegation trouble.

Whilst they aren’t out of the woods just yet, it is credit to Bowyer that he’s got three great results since the restart and his focus deserves a huge amount of credit.

The focus of the manager and his general upbeat nature could well keep Charlton in the Championship.

