Lee Bowyer offers fitness hope for key Charlton Athletic player

Lee Bowyer has revealed that Akin Famewo is set to return to Charlton Athletic in the near future in a boost to the Addicks’ defence.

Charlton have got four senior centre-halves on their books but have struggled to put together a consistent backline a lot this season thanks to fitness issues and suspensions.

At the moment, Jason Pearce and Deji Oshilaja at the back but this year many view the strongest partnership being Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo – though both have been out for some time.

However, in a boost for Charlton, it appears the latter is at least on the cusp of a return to training and, therefore, challenging for a place back in the side soon after that.

Speaking after the Addicks late 2-2 draw with Swindon Town at the weekend, manager Lee Bowyer revealed – as quoted by the South London Press:

“I know Akin is hopefully going to be training with us back-end of next week. So, he’s not far. Ryan, a little bit longer.”

The Verdict

Famewo and Inniss forged a really strong partnership in the early stages of the season and that helped Charlton go on a run of games without conceding, propelling them up the league table.

They’ve not been as tight defensively in the weeks that they have been missing since, however, so it will be pleasing to hear at least one of them is on the brink of a return.