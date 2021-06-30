Lee Bowyer makes transfer decision over experienced Birmingham City man

Adam Clayton has not travelled to Scotland for Birmingham City’s pre-season, with Lee Bowyer telling the midfielder he is free to go.

Missed Adam Clayton off earlier piece – unintended oversight. Clayton not here and free to leave but not been paid up. #bcfc — Brian Dick (@briandick) June 29, 2021

The 32-year-old joined Blues in September last year on a free transfer, linking up with former boss Aitor Karanka at St. Andrew’s. However, the Spaniard has since departed the club, with Bowyer named as his replacement.

Since the former player was appointed, Clayton struggled for game time and he didn’t actually make an appearance for the team during the run-in.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Birmingham Live reporter Brian Dick revealed that the former Leeds United man has not gone north of the border with the squad and can secure a move away. Importantly though, he confirms that Clayton is yet to be paid up on his contract that runs until the summer of 2022.

Blues have begun preparations for Bowyer’s first full campaign as they undergo a pre-season training camp, whilst they have been active in the transfer market with Jordan Graham and Chuks Aneke two new additions to the group.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

The verdict

It was apparent towards the end of last season that Clayton had no future at Blues under Bowyer, and the results the team picked up suggests it was the right decision.

So, a summer exit would suit all parties as the player needs to go elsewhere to get the minutes that he will want at this stage of his career.

Financially, a deal may be tricky as he has a year left on his contract, so this will be something to monitor in the coming weeks and it would benefit everyone if an agreement was reached.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.