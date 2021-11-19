Lee Bowyer makes transfer claim involving Birmingham City and Wolves

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has claimed to Birmingham Live that he is not worried about the prospect of Dion Sanderson being recalled by Wolves at the turn of the new year.

The young defender is currently on loan at St Andrew’s from the Premier League side and has since played nine games for the Blues.

Sanderson had been kept out of action recently with a thigh injury, but is expected to return to the starting line up against Hull City this weekend.

Wolves are set to lose both Romain Saiss and Willy Boly to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, however Bowyer has played down suggestions that it could mean that Sanderson is recalled by his parent club to fill the void:

“No, I don’t see why.

“Dion wasn’t the only one, they got all their loan players back just to check on them and see where they are fitness wise. I am not concerned about that.

“I don’t see why Wolves would call him back when he is settled here, playing, doing well, improving. I think it’s a good challenge for him to be at this club.”

Sanderson is now into his second successive loan spell away from Molineux, with the centre back having spent much of last season at Sunderland in Sky Bet League One.

The 21-year-old is under contract with Wolves until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict

Bowyer is clearly relaxed about the situation involving Sanderson, but at the same time he is no doubt aware that there is a real possibility that Wolves could recall him.

It would be much simpler for them to just bring him back into their first team rather than signing a new centre back in January to make up for Saiss and Boly being absent.

In the event of that happening, Birmingham will have to have at least one of two potential replacements lined up to make up for the loss of Sanderson.

He certainly gets the playing time he wants with the Blues, but would surely be tempted to go back to his parent club if it meant getting game time in the Premier League.