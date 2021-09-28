Lee Bowyer makes transfer admission over Birmingham City ace

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has told Birmingham Live that he never wanted midfielder Ivan Sunjic to leave the club this summer.

The Croatian was linked with a move away from St Andrew’s over the summer on social media, however there was seemingly no real approach from elsewhere for his services as he remained in the Midlands.

Sunjic has since become a regular under Bowyer since the latter’s arrival at the club and is viewed as a key player by many within the Blues’ ranks.

Speaking about the rumours that linked with midfielder with a move away during the previous transfer window, Bowyer was quick to clarify what exactly went on between the two men:

“The odd rumour but every agent wants to try and move their player on so they can fill their own pockets.”

“That’s the reality of the world we are living in now. I have never had a discussion with Ivan to say ‘I don’t want you here’.

“He knows I like him as a man and as a player. He’s here for however many years he has left, two I think – and he is a good player and a good member of the squad.”

Sunjic has made a total of 99 appearances for the Blues since joining from Croatian side GNK Dinamo Zagreb and is now set to make his 100th appearance for the club against Queens Park Rangers.

The midfielder currently has three years remaining on his contract with the Midlands outfit.

The Verdict

Sunjic has proved to have been a good signing for the Blues so far and therefore many people will be pleased to hear that Bowyer is looking for him to stay put.

The player himself is still at an age where he can improve and is fast approaching what should be the prime years of his career.

There is certainly a feeling that he could play in a higher league further down the line, so the Blues will be wary of fulfilling his ambitions.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Sunjic himself angles for a move if Birmingham don’t make a concerted effort to make the play-offs this season.