Lee Bowyer makes transfer admission involving Charlton Athletic midfielder

Charlton Athletic will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking under the management of Lee Bowyer.

The Addicks are currently sat sixth in the League One table, and are three points adrift of the automatic promotion places heading into the New Year.

One player that hasn’t played his part in their push for promotion back into the Championship is Erhun Oztumer, with the midfielder currently out on loan with Bristol Rovers.

Oztumer has made ten appearances for Bristol Rovers this season in all competitions, but it remains to be seen as to whether he has much of a future with Charlton Athletic.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from London News Online), Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that there have been other enquiries into the availability of Oztumer ahead of the January transfer window.

“I think Bristol Rovers like him but we have had other enquiries about him – it just depends what Erhun wants to do really.

“It’s about where he sees himself and where he’d rather be.

“Again there is no rush with Erhun. He is there on loan and if someone was interested and wanted to do something more permanent then we’d listen to that.”

Bowyer and his Charlton Athletic side are set to return to action against promotion rivals Hull City, in what is certain to be a tricky test at the KCOM Stadium.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him in the New Year.

Oztumer is unlikely to have much of a future with Charlton Athletic, as Lee Bowyer already has better options available to him at this moment in time.

If the Addicks are to win promotion this season, then I find it hard to believe that he’ll remain at The Valley though, as reinforcements will be needed in the summer.

It’s good to see that Bowyer is leaving the decision up to Oztumer though.