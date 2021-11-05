Lee Bowyer makes transfer admission involving Birmingham City and Reading

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed to Birmingham Live that the club held transfer talks with Scott Dann before the defender moved to Reading in the summer.

The veteran centre back became a free agent at the end of last season after seeing his contract expire at Crystal Palace and was quickly linked with a return to the Midlands, with a move to rejoin the Blues being mooted.

However the Bowyer’s former Birmingham teammate eventually chose to join the Royals instead, with the 34-year-old putting pen to paper on a one year deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Speaking recently about Dann, Bowyer was quick to state the following about what went on in the summer:

“Scott Dann was someone that got mentioned to us.

“We had some conversations with him but he is at Reading now.

“I like Scott, I know what he is like as a pro, as a player and what he does on the pitch. He is a good lad but he ended up going to Reading and is a Reading player.”

Dann has since turned out for the Royals on seven occasions in the Sky Bet Championship since his move to Berkshire and should be involved this weekend as his old side visit St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham will be looking to extend their winning run to four on Saturday after wins over Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

The Verdict

A lot of the club’s supporters will have been pleased to hear that they looked at potentially signing Dann but on the flip side it may have been a lucky escape for the Blues.

The centre back is now 34 and coming towards the end of his career, so it would have made little sense to hand a contract to a player who is one bad injury away from retirement.

Birmingham chose to go in a different direction, as did Dann, so therefore the memories they have of him from his last stint are best left in the past.

There is no doubting he is a top pro, but the main feeling is that his return to Birmingham would have been more about sentiment rather than anything else.