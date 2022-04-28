Lee Bowyer makes surprising Birmingham City claim after tough season

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer believes there has been ‘a lot of positives’ to take this season, despite their position in the table.

💬 LB: “There’s been a lot of positives this season. Sheffield United away, no one would have predicted for us to go there and win. We had a great away day at Luton. A lot of young players have played this season and that’s building for the future.” pic.twitter.com/PjiQGSyIPe — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) April 28, 2022

Blues sit 20th in the Championship right now, just two places above the relegation zone. In fairness, Bowyer’s side haven’t ever been in a position where they really worried about dropping to League One, although they would be in the bottom three if Derby and Reading hadn’t been hit with points deductions.

So, the fans are understandably frustrated at how the season has played out, with regular protests at the board in recent months.

Yet, even with the negativity surrounding the club, Bowyer claimed that there were reasons to be optimistic at how the campaign has gone when speaking to Blues’ media.

“There’s been a lot of positives this season. Sheffield United away, no one would have predicted for us to go there and win. We had a great away day at Luton. A lot of young players have played this season and that’s building for the future.”

Blues are back in action this weekend when they take on Cardiff City away from home.

Only die-hard Birmingham City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

The verdict

These comments won’t go down well with the support as there hasn’t been much to enjoy for Blues this season and there’s no denying that they’ve underachieved massively.

When you combine that with the bigger issues that still exist off the pitch, then Birmingham are a club in a bad position right now.

However, the one positive that Bowyer touched on is the younger players who have been given opportunities, and hopefully they will become important players for the team in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.