Leeds United will be striving to mount an immediate return to the Premier League next season following their relegation to the Championship.

Confirmation that they will be playing second tier football next season came about on the final day of the campaign and after three seasons back in the Premier League, the Whites will be preparing to challenge for Championship promotion.

As well as there being an evident need to recruit for the upcoming second tier campaign, the Whites also have a managerial search to complete and there have been no shortage of candidates and rumours relating to the current vacancy at Elland Road.

Who is the latest person to throw their name into the ring for the Leeds United managerial position?

Former Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer is the latest person that has registered their interest in the job at Elland Road, as he revealed in an interview with TalkSPORT.

The 46-year-old has been out of work since his time at Championship club Birmingham came to an end last summer.

Bowyer spent seven years at Leeds during the early to middle stages of his playing career, amassing over 200 Premier League appearances in that time.

Asked if he would want the job at Leeds, Bowyer told TalkSPORT, as cited by Birmingham Live: “For sure. I have a connection with the club and I understand the club and I think that’s important for whoever goes in next.

“If I got the call then I would love to go there and get that club going again, get the fans onside and get the place bouncing. I believe if I went in there I would get them promoted.”

What is the latest news on the Leeds United managerial front?

It is expected that Leeds will make their next appointment once 49ers Enterprises complete their takeover of the Yorkshire club, as revealed in a report from Mail Online.

Leeds are also sounding out Victor Orta replacements as they seek a new director of football following the 44-year-old's departure.

Former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker, West Brom's Carlos Corberan and ex-Aston Villa and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard are currently being considered by the Leeds hierarchy at this stage, according to a report from The Guardian.

The Sun also claimed that Luton Town's Rob Edwards is a name that is being considered, whilst Lorient manager Regis Le Bris is also well-liked by the club.