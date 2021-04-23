Lee Bowyer makes honest Derby County admission ahead of crucial weekend clash

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed he is surprised by Derby County’s position and suggested they have been on the wrong end of key decisions recently.

Blues are preparing to take on the Rams at Pride Park tomorrow, and whilst Bowyer’s side need a result to mathematically ensure their safety, the reality is that they should already have enough points on the board now.

Therefore, this is a game that is far more important to the hosts as they look to keep clear of Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday in the battle to stay up.

And, speaking to Blues’ club media, Bowyer explained he was shocked to see Derby struggle so badly, and he indicated that Wayne Rooney’s side haven’t had the rub of the green in games he has seen over the past month.

“I am surprised Derby are where they are with the squad they have. It is not going to be easy, they are fighting. I have watched their games. I have seen a few unlucky decisions go against them. They are much better at home than they are away.”

The verdict

Like most managers, Bowyer is paying respect to the opposition ahead of the game, which is understandable, and he is right that Rooney is working with some talented players.

It’s also interesting to note his remark about the decisions that have gone against Derby, because it’s something that has angered Rooney recently.

Ultimately, this is going to be a tight, close game, even if the form book would suggest it should be an away win this weekend.

