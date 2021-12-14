Lee Bowyer makes honest Birmingham City transfer admission ahead of January

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he understands that technical director Craig Gardner is in a tough position as he looks to bring in new players next month because of past mistakes made by the club.

With Riley McGree returning to America in January, Tahith Chong having gone back to Manchester United after injury and a squad that looks short in certain areas, fans were hoping for a busy January window.

And, whilst Bowyer is still hoping to do business, he told Birmingham Live that he knows things will be hard for Gardner, who is tasked with bringing in new players.

“I have said before and I will say it again, Craig – he has been dealt a harsh hand taking over the role he has. Some of the things that have gone on he has got to try and put right and it doesn’t happen overnight it is going to take a while.

“In the summer, everyone knows, we had to get someone out to get someone in and it has to be less money, which isn’t right for myself and for Craig to adjust to. But that’s the position Craig is in, this is my position we are in now and we have to do the best we can.”

The verdict

As Bowyer says, we are all aware of the issues that the club have had in the past and there’s no doubting that has made things much harder for the recruitment team.

The problems at Birmingham were never going to be rectified quickly, so it’s a long road and Bowyer is unlikely to get all the transfers he wants in the New Year.

But, it’s about steadily improving and he will expect to make a few additions that can bring more quality to the team.

