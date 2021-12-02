Lee Bowyer makes honest Birmingham City admission after player departure

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that Tahith Chong’s return to Manchester United has had a big impact on the style of play from his side.

The attacking midfielder joined Blues on a season-long loan in the summer and quickly established himself as a key performer at St. Andrew’s with his impressive displays.

However, a groin injury which was to rule Chong out for around four months meant the loan was cut short and he returned to Manchester for his recovery.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer opened up on the challenges he has faced since the Dutch U21 international left, as well as the specific qualities the player had.

“In possession he was the one we could give the ball and he could relieve pressure, we could hit teams on the break and we had the quality to go past people, create. He’s a big miss.

“He is a quality player, any team would miss Chongy. Any team. When he was playing we kept the ball better, looked more dangerous because he draws people to him which obviously allows other players around the pitch to become spare.”

The verdict

There’s no denying that Chong has been a big miss for Blues. A return of 19 goals in 20 games isn’t good enough, and whilst the strikers need to take their share of blame, there’s a lack of creativity as well.

As Bowyer mentions, Chong has the ability to beat players and that unpredictability was a big asset to the team.

But, injuries happen in football and it’s down to the boss and the recruitment team to identify individuals who can improve the squad in the New Year.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.