Lee Bowyer makes concerning claim about Charlton player exits

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has claimed a number of key players could leave the club in the upcoming window due to their relegation to League One and ongoing off-field issues.

The Addicks lost 4-0 to Leeds United on the final day of the season and with both Barnsley and Luton Town pulling off unlikely victories, finished 21st in the table and were relegated.

The EFL has also put the south London club under an ongoing registration embargo, which means they’re unable to offer new or improved deals to their senior players.

Tom Lockyer – who joined from Bristol Rovers in the summer – has a relegation clause in his contract meaning he can leave on a free transfer, while Adam Matthews’ contract is set to expire.

Both Dillon Phillips and Alfie Doughty only have a year left on their current deals and, speaking to London News Online, Bowyer claimed that they could leave in the upcoming window.

He said: “Of course I don’t want to sell them – but we all know how the game works.

“If someone comes for Dillon then with the club’s state at the moment are you telling me they are not going to sell him? Of course they will. They are going to sell Alfie as well.

“Tom can leave for nothing – so that’s another one we’re going to lose. If we’d said we wanted a fee then they’d have said: ‘Okay, we won’t sign – we’ll go to Swansea’. You do that or you don’t get him at all.

“We’re under embargo and are going to lose those three players, at least.”

He added: “Adam Matthews is gone. You’re not going to replace Adam Matthews. He’s been excellent – outstanding. I’ll be amazed if he isn’t playing in the Championship next season. It was the only reason he came to us.

“Where do you start to build [a squad]? You don’t know what you have got to work with.”

Bowyer has also been linked with the exit door, with reports suggesting he is on the radar of managerless clubs Birmingham City and Bristol City.

Have each of these 15 Charlton Athletic players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Ben Purrington Yes No

The Verdict

These are likely to be very, very concerning claims for Charlton fans to hear.

At this point, it seems as if things are going to get worse for the Addicks before they get better.

The embargo means they’re unable to extend the deals of their senior players, so you’d imagine they’ll be some significant squad turnover this summer.

It’s hard not to be very worried about the future of the south London club.