Lee Bowyer makes Charlton Athletic transfer admission ahead of New Year after Plymouth Argyle stalemate

Charlton Athletic were forced to settle for a point in their recent fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day at The Valley.

The Addicks fell behind early on in the game, before Chris Gunter scored a rare goal to level the scores on 32 minutes. But Plymouth responded quickly, as Luke Jephcott put them back in front for a second time on the day.

Marcus Maddison equalised for Lee Bowyer’s side for a second time in the match, but they were unable to find the goal that they needed to pick up three points.

It means that the Addicks are now sat sixth in the League One table, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see their side put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Speaking in a post-match interview (quotes sourced from journalist Richard Cawley), Bowyer admitted that he is hoping to add a couple of signings to his squad in the January transfer window, but only if they are an upgrade on his current options.

“Our attacking side is a lot better, there is more understanding from time on the training pitch. It’s a building thing. I see us moving in the right direction. We might be able to add one or two to make us stronger in January.

“That’s what was lacking again today. And maybe defensively, we’ve got two centre-halves out for a long period of time.

“We’ll only bring in people who will improve us.”

Charlton are set to return to action on 2nd January, when they take on promotion rivals Hull City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Bowyer’s side at the KCOM Stadium.

The Verdict:

This isn’t surprising to hear.

Bowyer has made it no secret that he’s keen to add to his squad, but I think it’s good that he’s not looking for a panic buy in the January transfer window.

Reinforcements are needed to strengthen the depth of the Charlton Athletic squad, but they need to be the right fit for the club in all areas.

They still have key players missing through injury, so squad depth is an issue at this moment in time. Therefore, signings are needed, and it will be interesting to see who the Addicks are linked with in the coming weeks.