Lee Bowyer makes Birmingham transfer decision regarding 22-year-old

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed that he will not be recalling Odin Bailey from his loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Livingston in January.

The 22-year-old headed north of the border in the summer after his opportunities were set to be limited at St. Andrew’s this season thanks to the arrival of Tahith Chong from Manchester United – as well as Riley McGree remaining at the club.

But with Chong’s long-term groin injury putting him on the sidelines and McGree’s imminent return to new MLS side Charlotte FC, Bowyer is set to be lacking in the attacking midfield area going into the January transfer window.

Like most loans there is a recall option if necessary and Bailey has been performing well in Scotland’s top flight, scoring twice in his 13 league appearances.

However despite not expecting much to spend in the upcoming transfer window, Bowyer is reluctant to bring Bailey back to the Midlands when he’s gaining so much experience at David Martindale’s side right now.

“He’s a young lad that’s learning the game,” Bowyer said to BirminghamLive.

“It’s better that he stays there and keeps developing.”

The Verdict

With Chong on the sidelines for another few months and McGree heading back across the Atlantic Ocean, it’s important for Birmingham to fill the creative void that those two players leave.

Is Bailey the answer to that? It’s hard to say – he’s had six Championship appearances for the Blues but there’s a reason why he’s currently out on loan.

Bailey may have developed and learnt a lot in Scotland in his first half-season there but even if he did come back to St. Andrew’s there’s no guarantee that he would get game-time.

Bowyer is probably making the right decision here and come the end of the 2021-22 season, Bailey might even be ready to become a regular fixture in the Championship.