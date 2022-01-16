Lee Bowyer makes Birmingham City transfer claim after player departure

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer believes his side need to invest in a new forward following the departure of Chuks Aneke, making this transfer admission to Birmingham Live following the Blues’ 1-1 draw against Preston North End yesterday afternoon.

Aneke only arrived at St Andrew’s in the summer, joining the club on the expiration of his contract at Charlton Athletic after recording 15 goals in 38 League One appearances last term.

That had seen the striker thrive under manager Bowyer at The Valley for much of the campaign before the 45-year-old’s departure to the West Midlands in March.

The opportunity of making the step up was too tempting for the ex-Arsenal man though, officially reuniting with his former boss in July and signing on the dotted line to secure a two-year stay at the club.

However, he hasn’t been able to perform up to many peoples’ expectations this season, starting just one league game for the Blues during his short stay at the club and even remaining on the bench as an unused substitute in five Championship matches.

Criticised by some fans for his performances, he was sold back to the Addicks on Friday for a reported £300,000 fee.

Whilst they haven’t made a loss on the forward after signing him for free, it has arguably left the second-tier side slightly low on options up top and their manager has admitted this is an area he needs to strengthen.

Speaking yesterday afternoon, he said: “It’s with a bit of heavy heart to see him go but he was the only one that someone came in for.

“I hope he will be replaced, I think we need another striker. You see there I have just had to put on young Jobe. We are lacking a little bit there.

“Chuks made a difference for us, every time he came off the bench he caused problems for other teams. Hopefully we can bring in someone who can do the same.”

The Verdict:

It’s clear Bowyer needs to be backed in this situation because the Blues have been underwhelming in front of goal this season and the departure of Riley McGree probably hasn’t helped matters – and neither will Aneke leaving.

He may have endured an underwhelming short spell at St Andrew’s – but you almost feel he should have been given at least the remainder of the season to prove his worth and it seems like a strange decision from the board.

It certainly didn’t seem to be Bowyer’s, because he seems genuinely gutted at the fact the 28-year-old has left. And with good reason – because the Blues’ boss will be keen to make his side’s attack their strength considering he’s playing two up top.

This is the time for those in charge to step up and invest a sufficient amount of money into a new arrival. With Aneke being a permanent signing, the man they bring in should also be a longer-term addition than a loan.

However, you get the feeling that another loanee may come through the door with the Blues potentially having to fork out a considerable fee to bring a replacement in.