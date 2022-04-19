Lee Bowyer makes Birmingham City transfer admission

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer believes his side needs a clear out in the summer following several seasons of disappointment, speaking to Birmingham Live after their 6-1 defeat against Blackpool yesterday.

The Blues are on course for another underwhelming campaign despite their promising start to the season, climbing as high as fourth last September but are now in 20th place as they find themselves in a similar place to the one they were in when he took charge from Aitor Karanka.

They may be in a more comfortable position at this point – but this is largely due to Derby County and Reading’s point deduction as well as Peterborough United and Barnsley’s poor form this term.

If the Rams and the Royals had both escaped points deductions this term, they would be in 22nd place and one point adrift of safety, not exactly an endorsement of Bowyer as the Blues’ boss despite previously looking as though he had turned around their fortunes.

With this, there are doubts about the 44-year-old’s future with the West Midlands outfit continuing to decline – and is seemingly set to depart St Andrew’s if reports are to be believed.

But if he is given the chance to take the club forward beyond the end of the campaign, he has hinted that a rebuild could be in the pipeline with several players currently underperforming at this stage.

He said: “We need a clear out, it’s plain and simple.

“This has been going on for years now, scraping over the line, scraping over the line. Last season should have got relegated. I came in and turned it around.

“And I have just said to the players in there what they don’t realise is I have worked with most of these when they have been in trouble and they have had to dig themselves out of it.”

The Verdict:

Bowyer does have to take some responsibility because the speed of their decline has been very concerning after a bright start to his tenure in the Midlands.

In saying that, it’s become clear from the last couple of years that the manager isn’t always the main issue and the same could be said for Bowyer because his recruitment with Craig Gardner has been nothing short of magnificent.

Also setting out a clear system and formation for his players to adapt to with the back three, the players have no real excuses, though injury troubles have come into play and has even led to Maxime Colin and Kristian Pedersen needing to play as a centre-back partnership.

The injury problems have been ridiculous at times and this is why there has to be some sympathy for the Blues. However, there is clearly a problem rooted deep within the club as they continue to endure underwhelming campaigns.

And with underachievement becoming a theme at St Andrew’s in recent years, it’s time for change and the board needs to provide the resources to make that happen because their supporters deserve so much more than they are getting. The fourth goal they conceded against Coventry on Friday was a real kick in the teeth for them.