Lee Bowyer makes Birmingham City transfer admission following Riley McGree departure

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Birmingham City will replace Riley McGree in the January transfer window, during an interview with Birmingham Live.

McGree has enjoyed an excellent loan spell with the Blues and will be departing back to Charlotte FC for the start of the MLS in February.

The 23-year-old proved to be a vital component in Bowyer’s side during the early stages of this season, with the young midfielder chipping in with two goals and two assists in 13 Championship outings, scoring against both Swansea City and Bristol City.

Quiz: Can you name which club Birmingham City signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Che Adams Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Rotherham United Leeds United

Not only did he make an impact in the final third, but he was also a key player in progressing play and turning defence into attack for the Blues.

With McGree returning to Charlotte, and Tahith Chong out for a large chunk of what remains this season, it seems that a midfielder with creativity is certainly what Bowyer is looking to add.

The Verdict

McGree enjoyed two good spells with the Blues, but it was the latter spell where he really shone and proved himself in the Championship.

It is a real shame for Birmingham that he will not be returning, but unfortunately, that is the nature of loan spells.

Knowing the young midfielder’s situation for a while, Bowyer will have been assessing his options for a while now.

McGree was extremely influential for the Blues and will be a big miss, but his departure provides the club with an opportunity to recruit a player who can be of a similar mould and perhaps join on a permanent deal.