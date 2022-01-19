Lee Bowyer makes Birmingham City transfer admission after Fulham loss

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer revealed that there are funds to spend in the Canary transfer window, during his post-match interview following his side’s 6-2 defeat at Fulham, and as cited by Blues Focus.

The Blues, who became the third successive team in the Championship to concede six or more against the Cottagers, have picked up a mere two points in their last six league games.

Lee Bowyer’s side appear to be heading towards a relegation scrap, if current form continues, however, the January transfer window provides the Blues an excellent opportunity to address certain areas.

Speaking to Blues Focus after the final whistle at Craven Cottage, Bowyer said: “Myself and Craig are constantly talking to people but it’s difficult. I have heard there is going to be some backing and there’s some money available so that’s a plus.”

Birmingham have already added Onel Hernandez and Teden Mengi to the squad this month, as they continue to cast their eyes over potential signings.

The verdict

After a strong start to the campaign, Birmingham have struggled to build upon or maintain it.

The Blues seemingly recruited well in the summer, and whilst they have been dealt some big blows, namely Tahith Chong’s injury and Dion Sanderson’s recall, they still possess a squad that should not be anywhere near a relegation scrap.

It will be interesting to see how Bowyer will go about the rest of the month and the positions that the Blues will look to recruit in.

Bowyer will have a focus on next season too, meaning that he will be recruiting players who will help them elevate themselves from the relegation picture, whilst ensuring that they can help meet their ambitions during the next campaign.