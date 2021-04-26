Lee Bowyer makes Birmingham City player reveal ahead of final two fixtures

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that he will start Amari Miller in one of the final two games after Blues secured their survival on Saturday.

A 2-1 win at Derby County continued the new boss’ run since he took over from Aitor Karanka and it means that the team are mathematically safe.

That’s a fine achievement when you consider the situation Bowyer inherited, and he explained to Birmingham Live that he plans to use the final few weeks to assess the younger players in his squad, with Miller namechecked.

“I think we can go and enjoy and play with no pressure, at Derby there was a lot of pressure on the players. I want to look at Amari, I will look at him from the start of a game.

“I want to look at him and see if he can start a game next season for us because he has got potential. But now I have got two games to have a look at him and see ‘OK, are you going to stay in and around us next season or maybe go on loan, League One or something?’”

Miller has made three appearances from the bench under Bowyer, including a 16-minute run-out at Pride Park.

The verdict

This is exactly what the fans would want to hear. The team have been fantastic in recent weeks and they’ve secured safety with two games to play, so now is the time to experiment.

Having arrived mid-season, Bowyer hasn’t been able to properly assess the squad, so he will welcome this opportunity.

As for Miller, he’s clearly impressing the manager and he will be loving these comments and it will be great to see him in from the off in the coming weeks.

