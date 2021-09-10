Lee Bowyer makes admission over player’s situation at Birmingham City after failed transfer

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has told Birmingham Live that Adam Clayton had an opportunity to leave the club this summer but chose not to move.

The midfielder was seemingly told by the Blues boss that he had no future at the club and as a result it appeared likely that he was ready to depart for pastures new.

However the 32-year-old ended up staying put at St Andrew’s, which now means there are plenty of question marks over what the future holds for the former Middlesbrough man moving forwards.

Now Bowyer has outlined the current situation involving Clayton as he discussed why he had named the player in his registered squad:

“With Adam Clayton I had a private discussion with him at the end of the season. I was honest with him and told him the situation and he has not been training with us. But he didn’t move club.

“We don’t have 25 players to put on the squad, so we put his name on the squad. He is here – and his name is on the squad but we had a discussion, it was private.

“He had the opportunity to move but he didn’t go so he is still here.”

Clayton only played 16 times for the Blues last season and was largely on the periphery of things when Bowyer arrived at the club.

Now into the final 12 months of his current contract with the Midlands side, it appears likely that Clayton will move on in the next window when January rolls around.

The Verdict

It appears that Clayton has little chance of reviving his Birmingham City career at present and as a result it seems likely that he will depart in the winter.

Things just haven’t worked out for him since he moved from Middlesbrough and he will be hoping that he can find a solution sooner rather than later.

Now into his early 30s, Clayton needs to be playing regular football again, so perhaps a spell in the under-23s will help him stay fit for the time being until Bowyer chooses to use him.

It is a difficult position to be in, but at least the midfielder still has a club to turn out for when he is needed.