Lee Bowyer makes admission over future of Man United player on loan at Birmingham City

Birmingham City have not had a successful season this year.

They currently find themselves 20th in the league and just two spots above the relegation zone.

Tomorrow they face Blackburn in their final game of the season but the highest position they can finish this year is 19th.

However, despite their poor season, it has not been all doom and gloom.

Tahith Chong has been a standout player for the club since coming in on loan in January.

Since arriving from Manchester United, the young winger has scored once and assisted three times in 19 appearances.

The 22-year-old has missed out recently due to a hamstring injury but Blues manager Lee Bowyer has admitted he would like to see Chong return to the club.

Whilst speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: “I think it’s too early, this is my personal opinion, Tahith has to go back to Manchester United, because there is a new manager. He has to show the manager and fight for a position in their squad – that’s what I think.

”If it doesn’t work out for him then what I do know is that if he does then go on loan I know he has loved it here, he has loved working with us, he has improved. Do I think he would like to come back? I would like to think so yeah. The problem is there might be others that will want to take him that might offer something a bit different to us.”

The Verdict:

You can definitely understand why Bowyer would be keen to have Chong back at Birmingham if it doesn’t work out for him at Manchester United yet.

He has been brilliant since arriving at St Andrews and the manager is a big fan of him.

Obviously the 22-year-old will go back to his parent club this summer and see what the situation is like there but there’s no guarantee he’ll be called up to the first team.

However, even if he does go on loan it’s unsure whether that would be at Birmingham as United may want him to progress and with the Blues struggling this season, they may not see this as the best place to send him.

However, the player has enjoyed his time with the side since being there which could work in their favour come the summer.