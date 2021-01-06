Lee Bowyer makes admission concerning Celtic, Rangers & Stoke City transfer target

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that Alfie Doughty will not be signing a new contract with the Addicks, although he insisted the club won’t sell him on the cheap this month.

The left-sided player, who is currently out with a hamstring injury, has shone for the Londoners in the past 12 months, and his form has caught the eye.

Celtic have been long-term admirers of the 21-year-old, whilst it has also been claimed that Rangers are tracking the player too. Meanwhile, Stoke are said to have lodged a bid for Doughty already this month.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Bowyer explained the latest with Doughty, as he confirmed that he won’t be extending his deal at The Valley, which expires in the summer.

“There is interest in Alfie Doughty. If he does leave, it will have to be the right thing for the football club. No one player is bigger than the football club and Alfie is no different.

“His agent said he won’t be signing a new contract and that’s disappointing.”

The verdict

This is a major blow for Charlton, as they gave Doughty an opportunity to shine last year, and they would’ve hoped the player would stay.

Bowyer’s comments clearly reflect that, however you can understand why Doughty is looking to move. There are some very big clubs after him, and he may feel he can’t let this opportunity pass him by.

So, it’s now a case of whether Doughty signs a pre-contract with Celtic or Rangers, or decides to join a Championship club. All should become clear in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.