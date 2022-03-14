Lee Bowyer makes admission about his Birmingham City future

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has said he wants to be at the club long-term and extend his stay with the Blues.

Bowyer took over as Birmingham City manager in March 2021, signing a two-and-a-half year contract at the club.

That means his currently deal will have just 12 months remaining when the summer comes around, prompting questions over his future.

Bowyer, though, says he wants to be at St Andrew’s beyond the next 12 months.

“I want to be here long term, that’s why I came here, I know the potential of the club, I know what the capabilities are,” he said via BirminghamLive.

“Are we moving in the right direction? Yes. I would like to think since I have been here there has been an improvement.

“I would like to think some of the football we are playing, the work-rate the players are putting in every time, there has been a lot of positive. The players are improving individually so, yeah, I want to be here for years to come.”

Birmingham currently sit 19th in the Sky Bet Championship table, comfortably ahead of the relegation zone, but quite far off mid-table, too.

Bowyer insists it is a club in transition though, and suggests that in time, if backed properly in the transfer market, the clubs fortunes could improve.

“It’s a club in transition and it’s going to take time. I said the other day ‘Hopefully I am not just here to do the dirty work when you are cutting back and things are difficult’,” Bowyer explained.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge Dagenham Enfield Romford Watford

“OK, I have proven I am good at that, I have done that before but I don’t want to be that person, I want to be someone that gets a bit of backing, like the previous managers that have been here and have a bit of money to spend.

“That’s what I thought was going to happen when I came, that’s what I was told to me when I came. Obviously that was from a different person.

“But it ain’t the case and I am not complaining. I am still at a great football club. Is it harder than what I thought it was going to be? Of course.

“But it doesn’t change my opinion, I still want to be here long term and take the club forward.”

Bowyer’s Birmingham City side next play tomorrow in the Sky Bet Championship when they host Middlesbrough at St. Andrew’s.

The Verdict

Lee Bowyer’s comments as his contract approaches its last 12 months are those of a man who is clearly keen to remain at the club.

Bowyer has struggled to push Birmingham up the table this season with the club operating on a tight budget, but it’s clear he is excited about the potential of the Blues moving forward.

Birmingham are a big club, especially at this level, and there is no reason that with some sensible backing from the board, Bowyer could not have the Blues competing in the top half of the table, rather than the bottom.

Whether they keep Bowyer or not remains to be seen, but as he says himself, he will hope he wasn’t just the board’s man whilst the budgets were cut and the purse strings were tight, and that they allow him to develop a project going forward.