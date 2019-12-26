Lee Bowyer issues verdict on Premier League interest in Charlton man

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has said that he is feeling positive about on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher staying at The Valley until the end of the season, amid interest from Premier League side Burnley.

It was revealed earlier this season that Chelsea have the option of recalling the 19-year-old youngster from his loan spell in the January transfer window, with Burnley identifying him as a potential target.

Speaking to the South London Press, Bowyer seemed relaxed amid the speculation, and sounded confident that Gallagher would see see out the remainder of his loan spell at The Valley.

“We had Chelsea in last week and they said they are really happy with his progress – he is getting everything they want him to get from a loan. He’s playing all the time and is experiencing winning and losing. He’s experiencing everything you need to learn as a kid.”

The Sun reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has sent his encouragement to Gallagher while the 19-year-old has been at Charlton, and favours him staying at the SE7 club in spite of the interest from elsewhere.

Gallagher has made 22 league appearances this season for Charlton, impressing for the Addicks with six goals and two assists.

The verdict

Although it could be tempting for Gallagher to make the switch to a Premier League club for the second half of the season to get some experience of what it is like to play at the top level, it is likely that the 19-year-old will remain at Charlton until the end of his loan spell.

The youngster has done very well in his first season of senior football at Championship level, and parallels can be drawn with how Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori did on loan last season at Derby County.

Charlton is a London-based club and Gallagher is getting regular minutes on the pitch, so Addicks fans should not be concerned about the rumours.