Lee Bowyer issues Tahith Chong update as Birmingham City prepare for Cardiff test

Birmingham City head coach Lee Bowyer has revealed that although Tahith Chong will not be available for tomorrow’s meeting with Cardiff City, he could be in line to make his return to action in the club’s upcoming clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Chong recently returned to training after making progress in his road to recovery from a hamstring injury that he sustained earlier this month.

Whereas the winger’s game-time has been limited this season due to his ongoing struggles with injury, he has managed to show glimpses of his talent in the Championship and will be keen to end his loan spell on a positive note next month.

In the absence of Chong, Birmingham have only managed to accumulate one point from their last four league fixtures.

Held to a draw by Millwall at St Andrew’s last weekend, the Blues will be determined to get back to winning ways when they head to the Cardiff City Stadium to face the Bluebirds on Saturday.

Ahead of this fixture, Bowyer has shared an update on Chong.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about the Dutchman, Bowyer said: “Tahith has obviously been training with us this week but I don’t want to take any risks with him.

“I think that will be unfair to him and to us, you know.

“He’s a young lad with a big future in front of him.

“I want to make sure he’s right when I do play him again.

“This one might be too quick for him and save him for the last home game so everyone can show their appreciation for what he’s brought to us.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible approach by Bowyer regarding Chong as there is no need to rush the winger back into action when you consider that Birmingham have managed to retain their second-tier status for another year.

Providing that Chong makes strides in terms of his fitness, he could be handed a start against Blackburn next month.

In the 19 league games that he has featured in, the 22-year-old has managed to provide three assists for his team-mates whilst he has also scored one goal at this level.

Set to return to his parent-club Manchester United following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign, Chong will be determined to deliver the goods for Birmingham in what is likely to be his final appearance for the Championship side.