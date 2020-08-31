Lee Bowyer issues optimistic Charlton transfer message

Lee Bowyer is hoping that Charlton Athletic can get the go-ahead to sign defender Adam Matthews back if Tom Lockyer leaves to Luton Town.

Matthews was at the club last season although due to the current financial situation he is technically out of contract but has continued playing and training with the club in this pre-season period.

However, with Lockyer about to complete his move to Luton, this could help the current restrictions that Charlton are under regarding transfers, and pave the way for Matthews to join ahead of the League One season.

Bowyer is certainly hoping so and has expressed his optimistic outlook that Charlton will be given the go ahead to sign Matthews once more when Lockyer departs.

Speaking to London News Online, Bowyer said: “I think we’ll get the go-ahead on that. As soon as Tom is gone we’ll be looking to sign Adam – but we’re still restricted.”

Can you get 100% in this Charlton Athletic quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 10 The Valley holds more than 27,000 True False

The verdict

Matthews has been a consistently good player for Charlton and has shown on many occasion his ability in the full-back position which makes him appreciated by Bowyer and the Charlton supporters.

If he comes back then it will be a boost for not just the first-team but for the whole club, and could be potentially showing there is light at the end of the tunnel after an awful 12 months off the pitch and behind the scenes.

The Addicks will hope that he comes back fit and healthy and can once again help fire Charlton to League One promotion and back to the Championship.