Lee Bowyer issues message on latest reports of potential Birmingham City summer transfer blow

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has suggested that he is yet to hear anything from those above him at the football club regarding the reports the Blues have been placed under a transfer embargo.

Reports have emerged that the Blues were one of ten clubs in the EFL to have been hit with a potential transfer embargo ahead of the summer transfer window. That could potentially cause issues for Bowyer in terms of the plans he wants to put in place to make the right sort of additions to his squad. Although that is always going to be dependent on keeping them up first.

Birmingham put the reports of the potential transfer embargo to one side on Tuesday night, producing another spirited performance to hold automatic promotion-chasing Brentford to a goalless draw. That has placed Bowyer’s side in a strong position and given them a seven-point cushion on both Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, though they do have games in hand.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Bowyer revealed that he had not had any conversations with the Blues’ hierarchy yet regarding the potential transfer embargo. While he also added that he is trying to focus on matters on the field and keeping the club in the Championship, rather than worrying about the things he can not control.

He said: “All I can say is I heard about it today the same as everybody else did. There’s nothing I can change with that, I was just concentrating on the game, my job is to try and win games.

“I have not heard anything from anybody from the club but that’s out of my control, I am not really fussed with that side of things.

“I ain’t got time focussing on things that are going on off the pitch, I need to just concentrate on what I do with the lads

The verdict

Bowyer had done an excellent job in transforming the Blues’ form on the field during his first four matches in charge and has managed to pick up seven points from a difficult set of fixtures. That has given Birmingham a massive lift in terms of their chances of surviving the drop in the Championship this term and if performances continue then they should have enough.

However, the reports of the transfer embargo being placed on the club are the first warning sign he will have been presented with over how tough the hierarchy at the club can make life for their managers. The last thing Bowyer needs in the summer is for him to be restricted in terms of bringing in players he needs to improve performances in the Championship.

He is right to remain focused purely on matters that he can control, but he will need to be reassured by the powers that be that he will still be able to the sort of things he wants to do in the transfer market in the summer. Until the Blues get to grips with off the field issues like this one, Bowyer is going to have his hands tied in terms of making major changes to their fortunes.