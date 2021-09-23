Lee Bowyer issues injury update on ever-present Birmingham man ahead of Preston clash

Lee Bowyer has revealed that Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham City’s weekend clash with Preston North End after picking up a stomach injury.

The 31-year-old has been an ever-present in the Championship for the Blues this season, playing in all eight games and for the most part has formed a solid trio alongside Harlee Dean and Kristian Pedersen at the back.

Before back-to-back losses against Fulham and Peterborough, Roberts and his team-mates had only conceded three times and his towering frame was part of the reason for that, whilst also being a creative outlet with his long throw-ins.

Quiz: Have Birmingham City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Groundshared St. Andrew's with another club Yes No

He could be forced onto the sidelines though after coming off at half-time against Peterborough at the weekend with Blues 2-0 down at the time – they ended up conceding once again to be comprehensively defeated at London Road.

Bowyer has detailed what the problem is and he cannot be certain that Roberts will be fully fit before the weekend arrives.

“Robbo came off, he went for a scan on his stomach, but that came back okay,” the Birmingham boss revealed, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“He is touch and go, he still has a little bit of pain but we will see how he goes.”

The Verdict

Even if Roberts is fit enough to play this weekend, it may be time for a change at the back for Birmingham anyway.

They’ve conceded seven goals in their last two matches which will be a cause for concern considering their early season solidarity in defence.

Dion Sanderson made his Blues league debut by replacing Roberts against Peterborough and it could be time for him to start – which is probably well overdue.

He is a bit more mobile than Roberts but they’d lose the dangerous long throw-in that the more experienced man provides – it will be a hard decision for Bowyer if he is passed fit ahead of the weekend’s clash with PNE.