Lee Bowyer issues honest Birmingham City admission ahead of Derby showdown

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed the reasoning behind why he has opted against appointing Troy Deeney as the club’s new captain.

The Blues will be looking to push on in the Championship in the coming months after experiencing a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently eighth in the second-tier standings, Birmingham know that a victory in tonight’s clash with Derby County will allow them to move into the play-off places.

Having bolstered his attacking options last month by securing the services of Troy Deeney on a two-year-deal, it will be intriguing to see whether Bowyer decides to hand the forward his debut at St Andrew’s this evening.

Blessed with a wealth of experience at this particular level, the forward helped Watford achieve promotion to the Premier League last season by providing 10 direct goal contributions in 19 league appearances.

Despite the fact that Deeney was Watford’s captain, he will not be claiming the armband at Birmingham due to the presence of Harlee Dean.

Making reference to Deeney, Bowyer has admitted that he believes that it would be wrong to alter the current landscape at the club by changing the captaincy.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail ahead of today’s clash with Derby about whether he was looking to appoint Deeney as his captain, the Blues boss said: “There is no decision to make.”

“I know Troy is a Birmingham fan and a winner and a leader but Harlee is the captain and for me to take that away from him now would be the wrong thing to do on every level.”

The Verdict

This is a clever move by Bowyer as changing the captaincy at this stage of the season may have disrupted the harmony in the Birmingham dressing room.

Deeney will still be able to demonstrate his leadership skills without the armband this season by making a barnstorming start to life with his boyhood club.

Having scored 84 goals at this level during his career to date, the forward will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for the Blues.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Deeney helps Birmingham reach new heights in the Championship in the not too distant future.