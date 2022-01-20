Lee Bowyer issues fitness update on Birmingham trio ahead of Barnsley clash

Birmingham City will welcome Barnsley to St. Andrew’s this weekend knowing they could climb further from relegation danger and cement one of their rivals to almost certain gloom.

The Tykes will visit the Midlands as the division’s bottom club on 14 points, with Derby overtaking them last weekend despite a 21-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

The Blues meanwhile are currently nine points clear of 22nd-placed Peterborough United, however with Posh having two games in hand Lee Bowyer’s side could get dragged back into a battle if they don’t start to pick up wins.

Having been battered 6-2 by Fulham in midweek, Bowyer could finally be ready to welcome back Jordan Graham after a spell out injured.

The summer signing from Gillingham has not featured since being withdrawn at half-time against Blackburn Rovers in mid-December but he has returned to training this week, with a decision not yet made on his potential participation against Barnsley.

Two players who Bowyer have confirmed will be fit and ready for the clash are Marc Roberts and Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Both made their returns from brief injury issues against Preston North End last week but were substituted against Fulham after 64 minutes – Bowyer though stated that this was just to protect them and that they will be fine for the weekend.

The Verdict

Graham’s potential return could be an important one as in an unfamiliar wing-back role he seemed to flourish when given a run in the team.

Obviously Maxime Colin now being fit means there’s more competition but with Onel Hernandez’s arrival it could mean that Bowyer looks to switch systems and give Graham a chance as a winger – his natural position.

As for Roberts and Jutkiewicz being fit – they are two important, experienced players who will be vital in a good old scrap against a team fighting to stay in the division.

Bowyer’s squad has been hit by enough injuries in recent times and they can’t afford to lose any more so careful management may need to be required to make sure the duo come through Saturday unscathed.