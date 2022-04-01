Lee Bowyer issues demand to Birmingham City team

Birmingham haven’t had exactly the kind of season they would have wanted but even with the campaign beginning to tail off, boss Lee Bowyer has told the club’s official website that he wants his side to end the season well.

The Blues are currently 19th in the division and whilst relegation might still be a slight possibility, the likelihood is that they could merely consolidate their place in the division come the final whistle on the final gameday.

The team have shown flashes of brilliance but with injuries throughout their defence and to key attacking players like Tahith Chong, they have been left to slip down the table.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blues quiz

1 of 25 1) How many times have Birmingham won the Championship/Second Tier title? Once Twice Three Times Four Times

It’s at this point in a season when some sides have not much to play for that results can drop off – but boss Lee Bowyer has insisted he doesn’t want that from his team, claiming that he wants a ‘strong finish’ from the Blues to help them go into next year in good form.

They’ve been in shaky form over their last five league games too, winning only once against Bristol City with losses to Huddersfield and Middlesbrough as well as draws with Hull and Swansea.

Next up, they face off against West Brom and with only seven games left before the season comes to a close, Bowyer has told the club’s official website that he has asked his team to give him a ‘strong finish’ as it can enable them to push on next season and be much higher up the league.

The Blues boss said: “I said to the players on Wednesday that we had the break to recharge the batteries and have a strong finish.

“It is not to go into holiday mode which can happen. We want to do the opposite, win games and fight to the end.”

He also added: “It can have a positive effect. It happened to us at the end of last season, we had a good end and then we took it into the start – it is positive obviously.”

The Verdict

Lee Bowyer has proven he can get good results out of this Birmingham team at times and he did so last year in directing them away from relegation too.

This year, you could argue that their league positioning hasn’t entirely been down to him. He makes the decisions but the Blues have suffered with injuries throughout their squad and it has led to them needing to even search for free agents to help bulk up their backline.

They hopefully won’t have the same situation next year, with the manager having a full summer to be able to sort out and reshuffle the squad to his liking. It could enable them to push on as he wants and some good results would also help.

Birmingham certainly won’t want to be in this position again next time out, so Bowyer appears to be doing whatever he can to ensure that it doesn’t happen.