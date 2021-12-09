Lee Bowyer issues concerning contract update on Birmingham player amid previous Newcastle interest

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed that defender Kristian Pedersen is refusing to sign a new contract at the club right now – and fears Premier League interest in the summer may have turned his head.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer and the Blues risk losing him for free at the end of June if they cannot agree new terms with the Dane.

Pedersen arrived in the Midlands in the summer of 2018 from German side Union Berlin in a deal which was scrutinised by the EFL but one that didn’t play a factor into Birmingham’s eventual points deduction in 2019.

Currently playing on the left side of a back three but also being capable of featuring at left-back, Pedersen has featured 133 times in the Championship for Birmingham but we could be entering the final few months of his time at St. Andrew’s.

Bowyer has set the record straight on the versatile one-cap Denmark international and thinks that a summer call that then-Magpies boss Steve Bruce made may be the catalyst for Pedersen’s thinking at this stage.

“From my understanding we have made him offers,” Bowyer revealed, per BirminghamLive.

“His agent is saying that he doesn’t want to sign anything at the moment.

“That’s his prerogative, his choice, no-one can make him.

“There was no contact from anything else, or offers or anything,” Bowyer continued when speaking about Newcastle’s call in the summer months regarding Pedersen.

“It will be tough for Kristian.

“I think that hurt him in the summer because maybe he thought he might get a Premiership move but now he just has to crack on and do his job.

“If he chooses to move on, that will be his choice but – for as long as I am here and he is here, he has just got to give the team one hundred per cent and do the right thing.”

The Verdict

Losing Pedersen would be a big blow for Birmingham, and Bowyer is probably correct when he feels his head may have turned in the summer.

It’s not stopped him putting committed performances in for the Blues but at the age of 27 now, Pedersen will probably be thinking what the best course of action is and if he’s going to get a chance in the top flight.

He’s only received one cap for his country which came in 2020 and if he wants to force his way into the setup again he may need a move to the Premier League or the top division of another nation to get the attention of Kasper Hjulmand.

There is nothing more that Birmingham can do other than make offers though and with the January transfer window around the corner, the hierarchy may have an idea in their mind to cash in instead of potentially risk losing him for free.