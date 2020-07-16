Lee Bowyer reacts to lingering Birmingham City speculation

Lee Bowyer has once again poured cold water on speculation linking him with the vacant managerial role at Birmingham City.

Blues are on the lookout for a new boss after Pep Clotet left the club last week, despite confirming that he was set to leave St. Andrew’s at the end of the season.

Bowyer has been linked with the vacant role at St. Andrew’s – a place he knows well, having spent two-and-a-half years there as a player, making over 90 appearances as a player.

Bowyer’s Charlton side travelled to St. Andrew’s last night and came away with a point. Macauley Bonne fired Charlton into the lead on 58 minutes, but Lukas Jutkiewicz netted a 93rd minute equaliser for Blues.

Speaking after the game about the speculation linking him with the Birmingham job, Bowyer once again denied those rumours, insisting that he remains fully focused on his job at the Valley.

Via Birmingham Live, he said: “I was always going to be linked with them because I played for them and had two-and-a-half good years at Birmingham.

“I formed a good relationship with their fans. They obviously liked the way I played so I was obviously going to be linked to this Birmingham job.

“But, let’s be honest, I’ve been linked to most jobs that have come up. It’s nice to be recognised, but my job is here at Charlton and to keep this club in the Championship.

“I’ve said that from day one and I’m still doing that.”

Charlton currently sit two points clear of the relegation zone with only two matches remaining this term, with bottom side Barnsley facing Leeds United at Elland Road tonight.

Blues, meanwhile, sit five clear of relegation after salvaging a late point last night.

The Verdict

I can’t see Bowyer leaving for Birmingham any time soon, and these comments come as no surprise.

His job is to keep Charlton up after another turbulent campaign both on and off the pitch, and what an achievement it would be for him to do so.

Would the Birmingham job be attractive to him given their off-field problems, too? I doubt it.