Lee Bowyer issues Charlton Athletic team news update ahead of Rochdale clash

Charlton will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Portsmouth when they travel to Rochdale in their latest League One fixture on Saturday.

Lee Bowyer’s team are level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland, but following just two wins in their previous league outings, the Addicks have slipped to eighth in the second-tier standings.

However, with this being the second of six league matches in February, all of which would appear winnable on paper, it gives Charlton the opportunity to not only strengthen their top-six hopes, but to possibly play themselves back into automatic promotion contention.

Earlier on Thursday, Addicks boss Bowyer provided an injury update on his squad, and revealed that on-loan Norwich City defender Akin Famewo has returned to training, but will play for the Under-23s before he sees any first-team action.

Meanwhile, Ryan Inniss is still weeks away from having another scan on the squad injury he sustained in November, whilst striker Conor Washington remains sidelined, although Bowyer confirmed he’ll return to training on Monday.

The Verdict

Whilst Charlton are still within touching distance of the top-six, February really like a potentially make or break month for Bowyer’s team, whose campaign is heading in the wrong direction.

Luckily for Charlton, despite traditionally having a strong home record, the majority of their good recent results have come on their travels, and will be looking to continue that run at Spotland.