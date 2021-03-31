New Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has revealed to Birmingham Live that both Scott Hogan and Ivan Sanchez have had injections after continuing to suffer with injury.

The pair are both doubts for Birmingham’s crucial tie with Swansea on Good Friday, a game the side must win if they are to try and avoid potential relegation to League One.

Spaniard Sanchez has been suffering with a hernia injury whilst striker Hogan has been playing with a continuous back problem.

The Blues go into the game off the back of a 3-0 defeat to high-flying Watford. Swansea themselves are battling it out for an automatic promotion spot and will provide a tough test for Bowyer’s Birmingham.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, manager Bowyer said: “Ivan Sanchez is carrying this hernia he has had for a while, just trying to manage him there.

“He’s sore so since the Watford game he has had an injection, we are just trying to manage him so it settles down a little bit.

“Scott Hogan has also had an injection but he’s OK, he’s training today. He’s had a back problem, it was just something we had to settle down.

“I believe he has been carrying that for a few weeks. It’s a bit neural, coming down his hamstrings and calves, it’s just running down his body into his muscles.

"So they injected him to settle it all down, a few days to rest and hopefully the body mends itself. "We'll see how they go today, Scott will train, Ivan is not, we still have a couple of days before the game." Bowyer will be hoping that the international break has allowed him time to get his style across to his new side. The Verdict Bowyer will need all hands-on deck if he is to help keep Birmingham in the Championship. The Blues still have Swansea, Brentford, and Cardiff left to play before the season ends, all tough fixtures. Birmingham may currently be sitting outside of the relegation zone, but Rotherham are just three points behind them and have four games in hand. The Blues still have to take on the Millers in what could be a crucial game to decide who faces relegation.