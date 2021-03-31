“So they injected him to settle it all down, a few days to rest and hopefully the body mends itself.

“We’ll see how they go today, Scott will train, Ivan is not, we still have a couple of days before the game.”

Bowyer will be hoping that the international break has allowed him time to get his style across to his new side.

The Verdict 

Bowyer will need all hands-on deck if he is to help keep Birmingham in the Championship.

The Blues still have Swansea, Brentford, and Cardiff left to play before the season ends, all tough fixtures.

Birmingham may currently be sitting outside of the relegation zone, but Rotherham are just three points behind them and have four games in hand.

The Blues still have to take on the Millers in what could be a crucial game to decide who faces relegation.