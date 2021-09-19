Lee Bowyer identifies key issue that Birmingham City need to address after latest defeat

Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has admitted that his side will need to work on their finishing in training this week after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United yesterday.

The Blues would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in the Championship in this particular fixture.

However, Posh secured all three points at the Weston Homes Stadium thanks to an own-goal from Harlee Dean and strikes from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jorge Grant.

Birmingham’s misery was compounded in the second-half as midfielder Gary Gardner was sent-off for a challenge on Nathan Thompson.

As a result of this defeat, the Blues dropped down to 11th in the Championship standings.

Troy Deeney missed Birmingham’s best chance of the match in the first-half as he headed over from Kristian Pedersen’s cross.

Making reference to his side’s failure to score against Peterborough, Bowyer has revealed that he will be looking to help the Blues become more clinical in-front of goal ahead of next weekend’s clash with Preston North End.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail following the club’s latest defeat, the 44-year-old said: “We’ll have to work on some finishing.

“We work on it every week, so we need to relax and compose ourselves when we have those opportunities to slide it across to someone or score, but we have to make sure we make the right decisions as well.

“Again, I think we created a fair few chances today, our shooting boots weren’t on.

“Pretty much what we’ve been doing, our energy will be higher next week and that’s a big part of our game.

“What we need is that energy.”

The Verdict

Whilst it is fair to say that Birmingham’s defensive performance against Peterborough left a lot to be desired, they were also relatively toothless in-front of goal and thus it is hardly a surprise that Bowyer is now looking to get his players to work on this side of the game.

Although the Blues have scored a respectable total of 10 goals in eight league games this season, they will need to improve their finishing if they are to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship.

When you consider that Birmingham are currently able to call upon the services of Lukasz Jutkiewicz, Deeney and Scott Hogan, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they deliver a response to their recent setback as this particular trio possess a great deal of experience at this level.

Providing that Birmingham are able to get back to winning ways in their upcoming showdown with Preston, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the second tier in the coming months.