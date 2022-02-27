Lee Bowyer hints at Birmingham City summer transfer approach

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed he wants to recruit Norwich City forward Onel Hernandez on a permanent basis, making this admission to Birmingham World following his side’s 2-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town.

Hernandez is one of three attacking January arrivals to have made a big impact at St Andrew’s already alongside Lyle Taylor and Juninho Bacuna, making 11 appearances and recording three goals and two assists in the process.

Not only has the Cuban plied his trade as a wide man, but also in an advanced midfield role and a striker in multiple systems as the Blues continue to contend with an injury crisis that has marred their recent progress.

Managing to bounce back from an uneventful temporary spell at Middlesbrough earlier this term, recording just one goal in 18 displays for the Teesside outfit, he has seemingly found his feet in the West Midlands.

But with the second-tier side currently operating within a limited budget, they were only able to recruit the 29-year-old on loan and he looks set to return to parent club Norwich City at the end of the season as things stand.

Regardless of which division the Canaries are in next term though, he could be deemed surplus to requirements again at Carrow Road, and this is something the Blues’ manager may be banking on as he delivered his clear stance on making this agreement a longer-term one.

He said: “I’d love to get him on a permanent.

“I think he was very good again today.

“But the likelihood of that happening I don’t know, that’s something that Craig [Gardner] will have to speak to Norwich about – well, now.

“We’ll have to see but I don’t know if that will even be possible.”

The Verdict:

Considering they missed out on Riley McGree during the winter window, it does feel as though Birmingham’s board almost have an obligation to redeem themselves in picking up the Cuban on a permanent agreement this summer.

However, whether they strike this deal or not should depend on whether they can remain within the EFL’s financial rules even if they get this transfer over the line, because they will face severe sanctions if they fail to stay within their limits.

They do need to maximise the percentage of players they are bringing in on permanent agreements as opposed to temporary spells though – because this will allow the Blues to sell on some of these assets in the future and that will help them to maximise their revenue and avoid a breach of financial limits in the long term.

It will also help to maximise stability at St Andrew’s and after a turbulent past few years with relegation near-misses, that’s just what they need.

Bowyer and Technical Director Craig Gardner have already shown they can be trusted to recruit the right players, so the club’s board should look to get behind the duo if they want to force their way into the top half of the table in the coming years.