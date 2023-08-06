Highlights Lee Bowyer believes Wilfried Gnonto will be a key player for Leeds United this season, causing problems for Championship defenders with his pace and directness.

Lee Bowyer has highlighted which Leeds United player will cause problems in the Championship this season.

The former Leeds player is expecting a lot from Daniel Farke’s side this year and believes they will have what it takes to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Leeds have had a busy summer, with new owners taking full control of the club.

49ers Enterprises appointed Farke with the task of going straight back into the top flight at the first attempt.

Farke has since added Ethan Ampadu, Sam Byram and Karl Darlow to the Whites’ squad in the transfer window.

Who has Lee Bowyer highlighted in the Leeds United team?

But, speaking on Talksport on Sunday morning, Bowyer has tipped Wilfried Gnonto to terrorise Championship defenders this season.

The 46-year-old was pleased to see the club hold onto some of their key first team players from last season, such as Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison, but thinks it is Gnonto who could have the biggest impact.

“They’ve been able to keep hold of Harrison and Dallas,” said Bowyer, via TBR football.

“I’m looking forward to seeing that young lad Gnonto. I’m so looking forward to him because I think with his pace and directness, I think he’s just going to cause so many problems this season.”

The future of Gnonto has been up in the air during the summer, with speculation linking him with a move away from Elland Road.

It was reported earlier in the window that Leeds rejected an offer worth £15 million for the Italian winger.

It has since been claimed that Gnonto has no interest in joining the Premier League side, but that he could be swayed into making a move to Serie A amid interest from clubs in the Italian top flight.

Gnonto impressed many with his performances in the Premier League last year, contributing two goals and four assists as the team suffered a 19th place finish in the table.

He made just 24 appearances, including only 14 starts, but stood out as one of the squad’s most exciting talents.

Leeds have been tipped by many to earn promotion to the Premier League this season, so someone like Gnonto could be key to that, if he remains with the club.

But there are still a few weeks left in the transfer window, so it remains to be seen whether he will still be a Leeds player when the transfer period ends on 1 September.

How important will Wilfried Gnonto be for Leeds United this season?

Gnonto looked at home in the Premier League, so Leeds will be doing very well to hold onto him in the Championship.

If he does stay, then he could prove to be one of the division’s standout players.

It would be a real boost to the team’s promotion hopes as he is someone that can prove a difference maker in those close games.

But there is still a lot of business that could yet still unfold in the coming weeks, making it a bit too early to definitively predict the season ahead.