Lee Bowyer fumes over Birmingham City player setback

Birmingham City will be without midfielder Ryan Woods after his red card appeal was unsuccessful.

The midfield picked up a three game his challenge on Ian Maatsen last weekend against Coventry City that has left Lee Bowyer fuming.

Despite picking up the three points against Blackpool on Saturday, Lee Bowyer was still frustrated at the appeal rejection.

He told the Birmingham Mail: “I don’t get it. I can’t change it now, there’s no point me saying too much apart from there must be four people in the world, definitely in the country, who think it was a red card.

“That’s the referee who sent him off and the three assessors. On the panel they unanimously said it was a red card, everyone else I have spoken to in football, that’s either played it, watched it, it’s never been a red card – ever.”

Birmingham have had to manage their squad with several players out injured, as well as suspensions to Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner.

So far this season, Woods has made 14 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham, following his summer move from second-tier rivals Stoke City, but will now miss the his side’s trip to Millwall, and home game against Cardiff City.

The Verdict

It’s understandable as to why Lee Bowyer feels aggrieved at the red card. From a playing perspective, it’s a cynical tackle to stop the counter attack.

However, as Bowyer mentions that the four people in the world who think it was a red were the referee and three assessors, all will be comparing the offence to the letter of the law and not from a playing perspective.

In their eyes, it’s a red card. From Birmingham City’s perspective, they need to move on from it and keep getting results because they’ve shown with a threadbare squad that they can compete and get results.

If they continue to that, then they still have a chance of securing a solid finish in the Championship table by the end of this season.