Lee Bowyer finds away day dynamic that’s aiding Birmingham performances

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that he feels playing on good away pitches is beneficial to his side’s performance.

Bowyer’s side travelled to Swansea City yesterday for a game that finished 0-0.

Despite the points being shared, the Blues put in a better performance having 16 shots in the game, four of which were on target as a result of playing the ball on the pitch rather than in the air.

Discussing how he felt the pitch affected his side’s performance, Bowyer told Birmingham Live: “We saw how we can play when the playing surface is good. The pitch here is a lovely pitch that’s Swansea, they want to pass the football so they have got to have a pitch like that.

“And that’s what we need because we have also got some good players who want to pass the ball. Obviously at home our pitch is not very good so it’s more difficult to play the way we did today. It’s no coincidence our last two away games, Bristol City and here two good pitches and we play well on both days. That’s not a coincidence.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Birmingham City players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays for Dortmund, Made Birmingham debut aged 16, featured for England at senior level Jude Bellingham Joe Lolley Sone Aluko Jack Butland

In their last four games, Birmingham have played two at home and two away winning the away game, losing the home game and getting a draw 0-0 in the remaining two.

Bowyer felt his side’s performance was much improved yesterday as he said: “We did everything to score the goal today, it was clear to see we should have won the game. We missed three chances from two yards out, first half, second half I think we had clear cut chances in both halves. Not half chances, I mean clear, should be goals, it’s harder to miss than to sore. We deserved the three points and were the better side.”

The Verdict:

Birmingham haven’t won at home since 12th February suggesting that they are struggling with their home form at the moment and clearly Bowyer feels a poorer pitch is causing his team to have to adapt to play in a way they do not favour.

However, due to the fact you play half your games at home in a season you also can’t help but feel that Bowyer’s side should be made to suit their pitch or have the ability to adapt to playing on it week after week.

Birmingham currently sit 19th in the league and are having a poor season so you can see why Bowyer may be looking for a way to explain why his team put in a good performance the fans haven’t been treated to much this season.

However, the home pitch for the Blues isn’t going to change meaning Bowyer made have to be prepared to adapt his team during summer to reflect this in the hope his side can then do better with increased home performances season.