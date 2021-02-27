Lee Bowyer faces these Charlton Athletic dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Blackpool

Charlton Athletic and Lee Bowyer face a huge game this afternoon in Sky Bet League One as they look to get their play-off charge back on track.

A loss at home to Burton Albion in the week was simply not good enough for the Addicks and they need to respond against a decent Tangerines side.

Here, we take a look at a couple of dilemmas Bowyer and the Addicks need to deal with:

First of all, Bowyer and his players need to ensure they avoid a similar drop in intensity that was seen against the Brewers.

The Addicks started on the front foot against Burton, hitting the crossbar twice and scoring in the process through Jayden Stockley.

However, after 20 minutes things badly fizzled out and Burton earned all three points – a worrying lack of conviction and confidence was evident among the home side.

They need to start fast again this afternoon and then sustain it.

Secondly, Bowyer needs to find more attacking output this afternoon.

Again, after a promising opening 20 minutes, things were far too flat on Tuesday night and the most concerning thing for the Addicks was that they never really put together sustained pressure after that.

The response after both goals from Burton was not good enough and with 35 minutes or so left to get back into the game, the Addicks never really threatened.

Better, more threatening, attacking play and responses from setbacks that may happen this afternoon needs to be seen at The Valley.