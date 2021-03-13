Lee Bowyer faces these Charlton Athletic decisions ahead of Shrewsbury at 3pm

Charlton Athletic welcome Shrewsbury Town to The Valley this afternoon as they look to get another home win under their belts.

The Addicks brought to an end their rotten run at home on Tuesday as they saw off Northampton Town thanks to a Conor Washington brace.

More of the same would be nice against the Shrews this weekend, then, but Lee Bowyer has a couple of dilemmas to deal with heading into the game.

We take a look at them now…

First of all, he’ll need to weigh up his defensive line-up.

Chris Gunter is set to play with Adam Matthews still out injured and Ian Maatsen will likely stay in down the left but it’s the two in the middle that could change.

Jason Pearce and Darren Pratley started on Tuesday with Akin Famewo sitting out but he is back available and Bowyer may look to bring him back in.

Secondly, he needs to consider whether midfield rotation is needed here.

Bowyer has regularly rotated the side in the middle of the park – sometimes to the frustration of fans this season.

However, in Ben Watson and Jake Forster-Caskey he appears to have a good partnership in the middle of the park at the moment, can he afford to really break that up?

At the same time, though, he may well feel both players are going to need to be managed at times this year, is this weekend one of those times? It might be best to stick and try and win another home game but we’ll see what Bowyer soon decides.