Lee Bowyer eyeing double transfer agreement at Charlton Athletic

Lee Bowyer has revealed that he would like to get two of the loan players in his Charlton squad onto permanent deals in order to free up some space in his squad and avoid hitting the loan limit on a matchday.

The Addicks were busy again in the transfer window with the likes of Ronnie Schwartz, Jayden Stockley and Liam Millar all joining – the latter pair on loan.

Indeed, the duo add to the likes of Ian Maatsen, Akin Famewo, Matt Smith and Andrew Shinnie who are all currently at the club on a temporary basis.

Bowyer, then, revealed he is looking to turn a couple of them into permanent deals:

💬 LB: “We’re trying to make two of the loans into permanents so we don’t have the problem of having to leave one out. There’s no cut-off for us to do that. Even if we only pull off one of them, I’ll be happy.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) February 4, 2021

The Verdict

Maatsen is likely to head back to Chelsea and Smith to Arsenal at the end of the campaign but you could perhaps make a case for the others.

Norwich may well want to take a closer look at Akin Famewo after a decent season, however, and Liverpool may still feel there is a future for Liam Millar at Anfield, though that’s obviously a tough task for him.

Perhaps, then, it is Stockley and Shinnie that are the most likely – with the latter in particular now well at home having joined in the summer window.