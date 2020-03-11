Lee Bowyer explains key decision from Charlton’s defeat to Middlesbrough

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has delivered an insight into his decision making for last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough at The Valley, specifically the decision to change formation.

Throughout the current campaign, he has stuck with either a 5-3-2 set-up or a 4-4-2 diamond, but for the visit of Jonathan Woodgate’s men on Saturday he opted instead for a 4-1-4-1 in the hope that the added width would help aid Lyle Taylor in his goalscoring pursuits.

It was a set-up that Bowyer changed before half-time, reverting to a flat 4-4-2, as he admitted his initial plan had not bared any fruit.

“I just went with that because I felt we’d go with something different after a couple of games with a couple of bad results,” Bowyer said in an interview with London News Online.

“We went with the diamond up at Huddersfield and their full-backs were hurting us.

“I just wanted to be a bit more flat and then I was hoping our wingers would make something happen. To be fair, Andre [Green] had a chance. Lyle [Taylor] had a chance, Andre did well in the build up, and I thought he could’ve gone with his head.

“We changed it again just before half time and went with a flat 4-4-2 and on the chances created in the second half – I’m talking clearcut chances – we were better than them.”

Paddy McNair scored the only goal of the game for the visitors inside the first 20 minutes, sidefooting home well following a cut-back from Rudy Gestede.

It was a result which saw The Addicks slip into the relegation zone with just nine games of the season remaining to save their skin and with an ugly off-field battle involving the Chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer threatening to rumble on for a while.

This weekend sees them take on Hull City in what is another huge game for the club. A win would see the South Londoners swap placed with The Tigers on Saturday and they will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways after three defeats on the spin.

The verdict

It will be concerning to Charlton fans that their manager still does not seem to have figured out his strongest set-up since the turn of the year.

The loss of Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window seems to have shaken them far more than anyone will have anticipated and has completely thrown Bowyer off his axis as well.

You feel that if he does not get it right against Hull then they could soon find themselves cut too far adrift.