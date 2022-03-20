Lee Bowyer disappointed with missed Birmingham City chances in Swansea City draw

Lee Bowyer has claimed that he was very happy with Birmingham City’s performance this weekend.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw away to Swansea City on Saturday afternoon.

But Bowyer has taken plenty of positives from the result despite missing chances to take the victory.

The Birmingham manager was still disappointed not to take the three points away from home, but he has chosen to look on the brighter side given the performance.

Bowyer also alluded to the good pitch at Swansea that he claims helped his side perform so well relative to games at their own ground.

“Obviously at home our pitch is not very good so it’s more difficult to play the way we did today,” said Bowyer, via Planet Swans.

“It’s no coincidence our last two away games, Bristol City and here, two good pitches and we play well on both days. That’s not a coincidence.

“We did everything but score the goal today, it was clear to see we should have won the game.

“We missed three chances from two yards out, first half, second half I think we had clear cut chances in both halves. Not half chances, I mean clear, should be goals, it’s harder to miss than to score. We deserved the three points and the were the better side.”

The draw sees Birmingham City remain 19th in the Championship table.

The gap to the relegation zone is now 14 points with only seven games remaining in the season, all but ensuring their safety in the division.

The side are now on a three game streak without a win as they try to climb above Bristol City and Cardiff City.

Up next for Birmingham is the visit of West Brom to St Andrews on April 3.

The Verdict

Bowyer will be pleased to now have such a gap on the bottom three places.

That should give him room to experiment with his side in the final few games of the season.

Bowyer will be looking for performances as good as against Swansea in the remaining seven games.

This has been an encouraging couple of games that Bowyer is building a good base at the team for next season.